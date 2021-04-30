Argent Advisors Inc. Buys 7,376 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,376 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 605.4% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$51.34 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,886. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.50. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $51.81.

