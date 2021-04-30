Argent Advisors Inc. Raises Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,087 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank raised its position in NIKE by 4.7% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 14,263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter valued at about $338,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 58.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,837 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 17,572 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.94. The stock had a trading volume of 197,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,487,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.95 and its 200 day moving average is $135.81. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $84.11 and a one year high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 59.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Williams Financial Group assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.83.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

