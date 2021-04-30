Argent Advisors Inc. Sells 1,030 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Argent Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.23.

AMGN traded up $3.73 on Friday, reaching $238.44. The stock had a trading volume of 59,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,905. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $248.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.10. The company has a market cap of $137.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

