Argent Advisors Inc. Sells 1,829 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Argent Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 54.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,043. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.95 and a fifty-two week high of $175.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

