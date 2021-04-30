Argent Advisors Inc. Sells 314 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Argent Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 3.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Welltower by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WELL. Bank of America upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.64.

Welltower stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.23. 17,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,240,391. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $36.08 and a one year high of $77.54. The stock has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.78.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

