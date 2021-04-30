Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:ARGO)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Argo Group International in a research report issued on Monday, April 26th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber forecasts that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Argo Group International’s FY2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Argo Group International in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Argo Group International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.31.

Shares of ARGO opened at $53.00 on Thursday. Argo Group International has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $55.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $501.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.03 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Argo Group International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Argo Group International by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Argo Group International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Argo Group International by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Argo Group International in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -137.78%.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

