Argus Increases Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target to $490.00

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Argus from $440.00 to $490.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Argus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ROP. Barclays raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $447.67.

ROP opened at $445.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $412.39 and a 200-day moving average of $409.18. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $332.76 and a fifty-two week high of $455.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,457,382.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 2,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Roper Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

