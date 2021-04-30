Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 11,650 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 125.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 783,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,698,000 after purchasing an additional 138,976 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 9,320 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 28,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,334,000.

NYSEARCA ARKW traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.16. The company had a trading volume of 26,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,956. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a twelve month low of $62.11 and a twelve month high of $191.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.24.

