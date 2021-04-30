Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 2,571 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $260.61. 17,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,504. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $249.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.35. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $166.68 and a 52 week high of $263.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.