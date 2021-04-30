Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.22. 41,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,360,457. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $119.65 and a 1 year high of $174.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.56 and a 200 day moving average of $154.25.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

