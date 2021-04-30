Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) by 149.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,110 shares during the quarter. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs makes up 1.5% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 5.51% of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs worth $8,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BUFR. Echo Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the first quarter worth approximately $645,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the 4th quarter worth $380,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 148,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after buying an additional 32,085 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,121,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $413,000.

NYSEARCA BUFR traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $22.59. 1,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,050. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.50. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a one year low of $19.66 and a one year high of $22.64.

