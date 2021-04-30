Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.31.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARWR. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

In related news, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $7,961,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 383,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,913,352.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 6,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $75.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.84. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $92.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.19 and a beta of 1.62.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.48 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

