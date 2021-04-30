Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target Increased to $142.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $124.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AJG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.73.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $140.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.89 and its 200 day moving average is $120.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.26 and a 52 week high of $141.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $52,088.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,918 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,750.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $729,752.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,848,742.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,191 shares of company stock valued at $847,537. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

