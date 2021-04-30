ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.27-1.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.058-1.078 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.ASGN also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.270-1.330 EPS.

NYSE:ASGN opened at $104.68 on Friday. ASGN has a 1-year low of $45.32 and a 1-year high of $110.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.12.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. ASGN had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ASGN will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASGN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.38.

In related news, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total value of $930,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,460,334.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $97,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,621.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

