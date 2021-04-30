Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Sets New 52-Week High at $95.20

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $95.20 and last traded at $94.87, with a volume of 288546 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASH. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.20.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.35.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Ashland Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Ashland Global by 194.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 7,390.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland Global in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.