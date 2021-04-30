Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 13.39% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%.

Shares of NYSE ASPN traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.23. The stock had a trading volume of 527,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.63. Aspen Aerogels has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.72. The firm has a market cap of $516.73 million, a P/E ratio of -28.94 and a beta of 1.75.

In related news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,500 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $328,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ASPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.04.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

