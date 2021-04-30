ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s (ASAZY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASAZY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.49. The stock had a trading volume of 66,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.22. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $15.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.92. The firm has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 0.79.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 13.66%. Equities research analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.077 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 29.17%.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

