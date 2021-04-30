Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 79.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,545 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $15,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 112.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GWW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on W.W. Grainger from $433.00 to $427.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $379.50.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $429.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $404.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $393.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $263.27 and a 52 week high of $430.65.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by ($0.20). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,893 shares in the company, valued at $16,652,038.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total value of $1,740,374.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

