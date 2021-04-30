Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 427,137 Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 427,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,930,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.37% of Air Lease at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,454,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,469,000 after purchasing an additional 66,440 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,349,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,364,000 after acquiring an additional 366,826 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,119,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,159,000 after acquiring an additional 299,222 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 7,032.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,887,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Air Lease by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,742,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,415,000 after purchasing an additional 29,622 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of AL opened at $47.80 on Friday. Air Lease Co. has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $52.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $489.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.07 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.48%. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.57%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

