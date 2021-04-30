Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $21.66 Million Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 52.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,136 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,213 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $21,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 71,313 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 690.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 44,985 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $1,623,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Eagle Materials by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total transaction of $1,364,986.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,141 shares in the company, valued at $7,872,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert S. Stewart sold 33,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total value of $3,892,060.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,424.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,093 shares of company stock worth $17,242,848. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXP has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.11.

NYSE EXP opened at $142.73 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.56 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.29.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $404.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.69 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.