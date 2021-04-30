Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 268,752 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,181,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 268,752 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $19,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LC. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in LendingClub by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 17,544 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 501,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 33,099 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 453.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,448,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 285,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 15,556 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LC opened at $15.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. LendingClub Co. has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $22.68.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $105.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other LendingClub news, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $30,013.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,832.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 8,523 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $99,974.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 752,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,822,179.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,880 shares of company stock worth $289,981 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

LC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.54.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

