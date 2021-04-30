Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 335,281 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 73.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 123,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 335,281 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.11% of PerkinElmer worth $15,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PKI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 858,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,256,000 after purchasing an additional 55,597 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,834,000 after buying an additional 14,776 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth about $2,691,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer during the first quarter worth about $1,950,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in PerkinElmer by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $130.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.71 and a 1 year high of $162.70.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company’s revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PKI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.93.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total value of $301,052.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

