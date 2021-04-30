Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ARZGY. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assicurazioni Generali has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARZGY opened at $10.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.94. Assicurazioni Generali has a one year low of $6.46 and a one year high of $10.35.

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

