Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) EVP Michael Meinolf Sells 3,000 Shares

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) EVP Michael Meinolf sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $64,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $22.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Associated Banc’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,362,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 117,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

