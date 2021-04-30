Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $264.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) will announce sales of $264.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $258.70 million to $273.00 million. Associated Banc posted sales of $448.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Associated Banc.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.58 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. Associated Banc’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ASB shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Associated Banc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $22.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.42. Associated Banc has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $23.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.55%.

In related news, EVP John A. Utz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $57,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,336.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip B. Flynn sold 139,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $2,804,722.29. Insiders sold a total of 158,597 shares of company stock worth $3,210,046 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASB. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 3.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 0.7% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 273,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Associated Banc (ASB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.