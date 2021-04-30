AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Gap Up to $51.37

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $51.37, but opened at $53.15. AstraZeneca shares last traded at $54.21, with a volume of 353,429 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.88. The company has a market capitalization of $140.97 billion, a PE ratio of 56.30, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. Equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 106.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth about $1,427,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.4% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 38.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 15.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Company Profile (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

