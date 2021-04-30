Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Athira Pharma Inc. is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration. Athira Pharma Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

Athira Pharma stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.68. The company had a trading volume of 8,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,909. Athira Pharma has a 12-month low of $15.79 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.61 and its 200-day moving average is $22.66.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $1.11. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Athira Pharma will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Athira Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,369,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,977,000. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 470,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,105,000 after buying an additional 77,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

