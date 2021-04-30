Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantica Yield Plc owns, manages and acquires a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the power and environment sectors. It operates primarily in North America, South America and Europe. Atlantica Yield Plc, formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc, is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $39.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $48.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.73 and a 200-day moving average of $36.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 66.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.63). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $244.53 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 275.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

