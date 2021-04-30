Atlas Private Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. American Tower makes up approximately 1.0% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,709,879,000 after buying an additional 776,600 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,130,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,600,525,000 after buying an additional 97,189 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American Tower by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,115,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,372,618,000 after buying an additional 218,524 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,749,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,066,094,000 after purchasing an additional 776,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,195,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,676,000 after purchasing an additional 52,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $251.44. 10,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,201,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.74 billion, a PE ratio of 59.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.17%.

AMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upgraded American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.83.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

