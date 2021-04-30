Atlas Private Wealth Management Has $2.98 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 319.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,266 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $233.03. 7,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,876. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.87. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $141.01 and a 12 month high of $234.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.