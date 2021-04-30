Atlas Private Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 57.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management owned about 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 224.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FCOM traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.59. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,619. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 12-month low of $32.09 and a 12-month high of $53.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.41.

