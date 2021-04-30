Atlas Private Wealth Management Lowers Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Atlas Private Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

IJT stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,148. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.48 and a 52-week high of $134.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.85.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

