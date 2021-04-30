Atlas Private Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of MA stock traded down $7.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $380.99. 85,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,174,347. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.54, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $374.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.47. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $263.01 and a 52 week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

In related news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,755,574.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.55, for a total transaction of $19,478,778.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,382,229 shares in the company, valued at $36,909,568,085.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 498,282 shares of company stock worth $168,049,528 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.39.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.