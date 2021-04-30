AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) PT Raised to $81.00

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ATRC. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of AtriCure in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AtriCure has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $76.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.09 and a beta of 1.13. AtriCure has a 12-month low of $34.04 and a 12-month high of $79.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. Equities research analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 14,941 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $896,460.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,756,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,795 shares in the company, valued at $31,787,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,941 shares of company stock worth $10,467,300 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 58.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

