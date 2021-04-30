AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -1.150–1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-1.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $252 million-$256 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $250.29 million.

ATRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.50.

NASDAQ ATRC traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.50. 21,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,837. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.52 and its 200-day moving average is $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.62. AtriCure has a 12-month low of $34.04 and a 12-month high of $79.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.83 and a beta of 1.13.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AtriCure news, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 14,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $896,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 95,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,756,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 50,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $3,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,582,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,941 shares of company stock valued at $10,467,300 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

