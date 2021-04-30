AtromG8 Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.94 Million (AG8)

AtromG8 (CURRENCY:AG8) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 30th. One AtromG8 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0461 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AtromG8 has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $65,060.00 worth of AtromG8 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AtromG8 has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00063819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.12 or 0.00284964 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $630.61 or 0.01081788 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00027029 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.91 or 0.00711758 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,323.76 or 1.00051704 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About AtromG8

AtromG8’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 coins. AtromG8’s official message board is atromg8.com/blog. The official website for AtromG8 is atromg8.com. The Reddit community for AtromG8 is https://reddit.com/r/AtronocomTeam. AtromG8’s official Twitter account is @ATROMG8 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATROMG8 is a multi-blockchain landscape powered by the MixNet 5.0 superstructure is moving towards a fast and secure ecosystem for conversations, coworking, PSP transactions, data exchange, Diploma on Blockchain and social media with the gig economy and e-commerce as a whole und the umbrella of security and privacy. “

AtromG8 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AtromG8 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AtromG8 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AtromG8 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

