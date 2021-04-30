AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

NYSE T traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,242,055. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.12. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $222.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

