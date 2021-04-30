AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Given New C$48.00 Price Target at CIBC

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$41.00 to C$48.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on AutoCanada from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Cormark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$51.50 price objective on shares of AutoCanada in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoCanada has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$42.56.

Shares of TSE:ACQ traded down C$2.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$47.71. The company had a trading volume of 189,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,988. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -175.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.24. AutoCanada has a one year low of C$5.82 and a one year high of C$51.85.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$876.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$871.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoCanada will post 3.2899999 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

