Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target Increased to $104.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $97.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Autoliv from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Nordea Equity Research cut Autoliv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a hold rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. SEB Equity Research cut Autoliv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Autoliv from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autoliv has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.47.

Get Autoliv alerts:

ALV stock opened at $102.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.47 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.85 and a 200-day moving average of $90.94. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $52.93 and a fifty-two week high of $107.94.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Autoliv will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Autoliv news, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $29,062.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,240.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $98,737.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALV. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Autoliv by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,706,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $249,298,000 after acquiring an additional 212,046 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth $67,242,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Autoliv by 848.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 317,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,223,000 after acquiring an additional 283,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Autoliv by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,308,000 after buying an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.