Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Mizuho

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ALV. TheStreet lowered Autoliv from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Autoliv from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Autoliv in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a hold rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Autoliv from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autoliv has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.47.

Shares of NYSE ALV traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,694. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.73 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.94. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $52.93 and a 52-week high of $107.94.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $29,062.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,240.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $98,737.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $197,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALV. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 25,360 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Autoliv by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Autoliv by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Autoliv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Autoliv by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

