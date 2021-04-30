Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) & Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Head-To-Head Survey

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Autolus Therapeutics and Fusion Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autolus Therapeutics 0 2 6 0 2.75 Fusion Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00

Autolus Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $21.71, suggesting a potential upside of 273.10%. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $23.67, suggesting a potential upside of 175.19%. Given Autolus Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Autolus Therapeutics is more favorable than Fusion Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.9% of Autolus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of Fusion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Autolus Therapeutics and Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics $2.91 million 104.69 -$123.85 million ($2.88) -2.02 Fusion Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$16.19 million N/A N/A

Fusion Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Autolus Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Autolus Therapeutics and Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics -8,652.90% -54.01% -44.19% Fusion Pharmaceuticals N/A -26.14% -18.26%

Summary

Fusion Pharmaceuticals beats Autolus Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer. Autolus Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors. Its lead product candidate is FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor. The company is also conducting additional preclinical studies of FPI-1434 in combination with approved checkpoint inhibitors and DNA damage response inhibitors to further assess the anti-tumor activity, and dosing schedule and pharmacodynamics of the combinations. In addition, it is involved in the progressing of its earlier-stage product candidate, FPI-1966 into clinical development for the treatment of head and neck, and bladder cancers expressing fibroblast growth factor receptor. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Canada.

