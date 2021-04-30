Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) is Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 2.2% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $18,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3,057.1% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 62.4% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 43.0% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

ADP traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $186.28. 44,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,986,730. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.31 and a 52-week high of $197.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

