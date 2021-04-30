Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS.

AVY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $214.79. 1,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,454. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $98.84 and a 1 year high of $216.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 37.58%.

AVY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $202.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.42.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

