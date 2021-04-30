Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $215.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $155.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AVY. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. S&P Equity Research raised shares of Avery Dennison from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $210.42.

AVY traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $214.15. 2,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,454. Avery Dennison has a twelve month low of $98.84 and a twelve month high of $216.98. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.44.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,670,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,034,675,000 after purchasing an additional 362,047 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,624,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 687,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,927 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 581,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,713,000 after purchasing an additional 7,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 547,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

