Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Short Interest Update

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 503,900 shares, an increase of 432.1% from the March 31st total of 94,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 533,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Aviat Networks stock opened at $33.24 on Friday. Aviat Networks has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $43.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.09 million, a PE ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.81.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $70.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.00 million. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aviat Networks will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVNW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aviat Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Aviat Networks from $20.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Aviat Networks by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 279,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Aviat Networks by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in Aviat Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $3,953,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aviat Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $2,028,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Aviat Networks by 4,687.1% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,445 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 56,245 shares during the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

