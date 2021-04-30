Avista (NYSE:AVA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avista Corporation is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is its operating division that provides electric service customers and natural gas customers. Its service territory covers in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AVA. Bank of America lowered Avista from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Sidoti reissued a neutral rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Avista from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NYSE:AVA opened at $46.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. Avista has a 1-year low of $32.26 and a 1-year high of $49.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.29.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Avista had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $380.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Avista will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.423 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is 97.13%.

In other news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $82,671.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,675.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $72,919.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,571.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,988 shares of company stock worth $1,526,389 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Avista by 447.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avista during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

