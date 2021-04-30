Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Avnet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Shares of Avnet stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,010. Avnet has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $44.92. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.54, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avnet will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Avnet news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $173,373.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 7,818.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 36,201 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Avnet by 4.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in Avnet by 14.1% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 56,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,987 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Avnet in the first quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in Avnet by 10.6% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 49,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

