Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

AXTA has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.62.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $32.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.31 and its 200 day moving average is $28.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.45, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $32.93.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $561,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 248,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after acquiring an additional 59,231 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $944,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 102,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

