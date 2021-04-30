Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.950-2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.49 billion-$4.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.30 billion.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Axalta Coating Systems to a positive rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Susquehanna raised Axalta Coating Systems from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.62.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AXTA traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,440,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,670. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $32.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.56.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $561,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.