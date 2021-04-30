Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,177 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.15% of Axcelis Technologies worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 519.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 63,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 53,011 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 24.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $2,954,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur L. George, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $370,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,860.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,785 shares of company stock worth $5,285,514. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $42.93 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $50.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.74 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

